The beef trade continues to move in a positive direction, with factories that didn’t move up with quotes last week forced to up quotes this week to get cattle.

Base quotes for bullocks are coming in at €5.10/kg to €5.15/kg, while heifer quotes are coming in at €5.20/kg to €5.25/kg, the higher end of these quotes going to those with numbers and regular customers.

Foyle Meats in Donegal remains out in front with its base quote of €5.30/kg for bullocks and €5.35/kg for heifers, once both kill out between 300kg and 400kg.

Cows

The cow trade has also seen some improvement, with quotes lifting, especially for farmers with larger numbers to sell.

Factory agents and wholesalers are very active competing in marts again this week for slaughter-fit cows.

O+ suckler cows are generally working off €4.55/kg to €4.65/kg, while O grading dairy cows are being bought at €4.65/kg to €4.75/kg, depending on which factory you are dealing with.

R grading cows are being quoted at €4.85/kg to €4.95/kg and higher money is available where numbers are involved.

P+3 cows are working off €4.40/kg to €4.50/kg, depending on weight, age and flesh cover. Well-fleshed U grading cows continue to command a top price of €5.00/kg to €5.20/kg and over it for young fleshed heavy cows.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are still working off a €5.35/kg to €5.40/kg base price for U grading bulls.

R grading bulls are coming in at €5.20/kg to €5.30/kg, while O grading bulls are being bought at €5.00/kg to €5.15/kg.

P grading bulls are working off €5.00/kg, depending on weight and flesh cover. Under-16-month bulls are generally working off a €5.10/kg to €5.15/kg.