Beef quotes continue on a steady keel this week, with factories becoming increasingly anxious for supplies.

Supplies of finished cattle remain very tight, with agents on the hunt for cattle.

The ball is back at the farmers' foot in terms of selling power, with cull cows being the best bargaining tool available for increased quotes this week.

The annual back-to-school bump in the trade always creates an elevated demand for manufacturing beef, with mince a firm favourite for student dinners as schools reopen and dinners are prepared for the first term back.

Base quotes for bullocks continue to work off €5.00/kg to €5.05/kg, while heifers are generally being paid out at €5.05/kg to €5.15/kg base price, with the higher end of quotes more common in the northern end of the country.

Higher quotes are available for harder sellers, regular customers and those with numbers.

Cows

O+ suckler cows are generally working off €4.50/kg to €4.60/kg, while O grading dairy cows are being bought at €4.30/kg to €4.40/kg, depending on the part of the country you are in.

R grading cows are being quoted at €4.70/kg to €4.80/kg and higher money is available where numbers are involved.

There is more bite in the trade for cows this week and farmers should bargain hard, especially where cows have good flesh cover and good weight.

Those with numbers are also in a strong position for selling for the next few weeks.

P+3 cows are working off €4.30/kg to €4.40/kg, depending on weight, age and flesh cover.

The mart trade is still a good option for farmers with smaller numbers of cows, with agents still very active for heavy well-fleshed cows.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are still working off a €5.35/kg to €5.40/kg base price for U grading bulls.

R grading bulls are coming in at €5.20/kg to €5.30/kg, while O grading bulls are being bought at €5.00/kg to €5.10/kg.

P grading bulls are working off €5.00/kg, depending on weight and flesh cover.

Under-16-month bulls are generally working off a €5.00/kg to €5.10/kg base price.