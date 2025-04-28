Beef factories continue to apply pressure to the beef trade, with most plants pulling quotes by 10c/kg this week.

The result is that bullocks are working off a base price of €7.40/kg with heifers moving at €7.40/kg to €7.50/kg.

Foyle Meats in Donegal has dropped its base quote to €7.30/kg this week. It is still moving stock at higher quotes, especially where regular customers and larger suppliers are involved.

There is also a thought that the current pressure could be shortlived and that quotes will steady up once we head into May. Agents continue to forward buy cattle for May slaughter at current prices, which is a more positive outlook for the next few weeks.

Flat prices have also eased a little, with flat prices for Aberdeen Angus in-spec heifers and bullocks coming in at €7.80/kg to €7.85/kg, down from €7.90/kg last week.

Factory agents remain very active in marts, with some big money continuing to be paid for good quality heavy dry cows.

Cows

Cows continue to trade at very steady prices, with €7.10/kg to €7.20/kg on the table for well-fleshed R-grading cows in the south of the country and €7.30/kg where bigger numbers are involved.

U grading cows are also up to €7.30/kg, with O grading suckler cows trading from €7.00/kg to €7.05/kg in some factories.

O grading dairy cows are being quoted at €6.80/kg to €6.90/kg. P+3 cows are working off €6.40/kg to €6.60/kg, depending on weight, age, flesh and numbers, with €6.70/kg paid to large feeders this week for bigger loads of cows.

Factories are still very eager to deal with anybody with big numbers of dry cows - dairy or beef - and deals have been done for over €7/kg for mixes of O and P grading cows this week.

Bulls

Under-24-month-old bulls are still working off €7.50/kg to €7.70/kg for U grading bulls and higher where larger numbers are involved.

Flat prices as high as €7.80/kg are still being paid to some larger suppliers for mixes of U and R grading bulls. R grading bulls are at €7.30/kg to €7.40/kg, while O grading bulls are being bought at €7.20/kg to €7.30/kg.