Beef quotes remain similar to where they left off last week, with many agents sticking to last week’s quotes to secure this week’s cattle.

Bullocks are generally being bought at a €7.50/kg base price, while heifers are working off a base price of €7.60/kg.

There is higher money going to those with numbers, with a top base price of €7.70/kg reported for heifers being paid to a regular weekly supplier this week.

Flat prices of €8.10/kg to €8.20/kg are available for in-spec Aberdeen Angus bullocks and heifers.

Finished cattle numbers remain in tight supply, with agents still actively ringing around looking for stock, with cows in particularly high demand this week.

Cows

U grading cows continue to work off a quote of €7.50/kg, with more going to those with numbers.

R grading cows are generally trading at €7.30/kg to €7.40/kg, while O grading cows are coming in around €7.00/kg to €7.20/kg.

There is a big range in quotes for P grading cows, with those with numbers able to bargain more and up to €7.00/kg being paid where numbers are involved. Fleshed cows are still making big money in marts.

Bulls

Bulls are also in demand, with up to €7.80/kg still available at the top end for U grading bulls, working back to €7.30/kg to €7.40/kg for O grading bulls.

Again, larger feeders have been able to hammer out better deals, with €8/kg being paid to a few large bull finishers this week for a mix of under-24-month R and U grading heavy bulls.