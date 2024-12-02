Well-fleshed cows are in big demand, with the manufacturing beef trade continuing on a very strong footing ahead of the holiday season. \ Donal O'Leary.

Beef quotes continue to creep upwards with this week and next now peak time for processing supplies for the Christmas market.

Bullocks are working off a base price of €5.40/kg, heifers are being bought at a base price of €5.50/kg with €5.55/kg also on the cards on the larger loads of heifers.

Any farmer selling Aberdeen Angus heifers at a flat price should be at €6/kg and over it where numbers are involved.

There are also large differences in quotes in different factories in different parts of the country.

Some factories are willing to through in free haulage so distance isn’t as big an issue when you are pricing around.

Cows

Quotes are increasing by the day for cows, with huge appetite out there for well-fleshed heavy cows.

O+ suckler cows are generally working off €5.00/kg to €5.10/kg, while O grading dairy cows are being bought at €4.90/kg to €5.00/kg, depending on which factory you are dealing with.

R grading cows are being quoted at €5.20/kg to €5.30/kg and higher money is available where numbers are involved.

P+3 cows are working off €4.70/kg to €4.80/kg, depending on weight, age and flesh.

Well-fleshed U grading cows continue to command top prices of €5.50/kg to €5.60/kg and over for young fleshed heavy cows.

Bulls

Under 24-month bulls are still working off a €5.60/kg to €5.70/kg base price for U grading bulls.

R grading bulls are coming in at €5.50/kg to €5.60/kg, while O grading bulls are being bought at €5.35/kg to €5.45/kg.

P grading bulls are working off €5.25/kg to €5.30/kg, depending on weight and flesh cover. Under 16-month bulls are generally working off €5.30/kg to €5.40/kg base price before the additional in spec bonus is applied.