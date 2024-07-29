Beef quotes have remained relatively stable this week after a number of weeks of reduced quotes from Irish factories.

Bullocks have remained on a quote of €4.95/kg, while heifers are still working off a quote of €5/kg.

There are some factories trying to quote €4.90/kg for bullocks, but are getting very few at this money.

The same applies to heifers, with some factories trying to buy heifers at €4.95/kg, but all are paying €5/kg when pushed.

Aberdeen Angus bonuses range from 20c to 25c/kg, while Herford bonuses range from 10c to 20c/kg. Agents are reporting a slight tightening in cattle supplies, especially in the prime cattle categories.

Cows

Good-quality suckler cows are still in demand. U-grading suckler cows are continuing to command prices as high as €5.10/kg this week for well-fleshed heavy cows. R grading cows are generally working off €4.70/kg to €4.80/kg this week.

O+ suckler cows are generally working off €4.40/kg to €4.60/kg, while O grading dairy cows are being bought at €4.30/kg to €4.35/kg in the main.

P+3 cows are working off €4.10/kg to €4.20/kg, depending on weight, age and flesh. The mart trade is still a good option for farmers with smaller numbers of cows, with agents still very active for heavy well-fleshed cows.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are still working off a €5.25/kg to €5.30/kg base price for U grading bulls. R grading bulls are coming in at €5.20/kg to €5.25/kg, while O grading bulls are being bought at €5.00/kg to €5.10/kg.

Numbers of young bulls coming on stream have dropped off in recent weeks, with under-16-month bulls in particularly short supply.

P grading bulls are working off €5.00/kg, depending on weight and flesh cover. Under-16-month bulls are generally working off a €5.00/kg to €5.05/kg base price.

Positive UK sales

The latest Kantar data from supermarkets shoppers in the UK shows a positive message for beef sales in the last 12 weeks.

Volumes of beef sales are up almost 1% and within this, mince sales are up 6.3% and steak sales down 2.1%.

The UK kill continues to contract with a lower kill compared to last week and over 1,000 head lower than the same week in 2023.