Factories are trying to apply more pressure to the trade this week but aren’t getting it all their own way.

Some of the weaker outfits have dropped official quotes to €4.95/kg for bullocks and €5.00/kg for bullocks but are paying higher when pressure is applied. Most factories are standing on at last week’s quotes for cattle on a €5/kg base for bullocks and a €5.05/kg base price for heifers. Factories continue to get lots of cows into their baskets but prime cattle supplies are starting to tighten with a few agents reporting lower numbers coming on stream this week.

Cows

O+ suckler cows are generally working off €4.40/kg to €4.60/kg, while O grading dairy cows are being bought at €4.30/kg to €4.35/kg in the main. P+3 cows are working off €4.10/kg to €4.20/kg, depending on weight, age and flesh. The mart trade is still a good option for farmers with smaller numbers of cows, with agents still very active for heavy well-fleshed cows.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are still working off a €5.35/kg to €5.40/kg base price for U grading bulls. R grading bulls are coming in at €5.20/kg to €5.30/kg, while O grading bulls are being bought at €5.00/kg to €5.10/kg. P grading bulls are working off €5.00/kg, depending on weight and flesh cover. Under-16 month bulls are generally working off a €5.00/kg to €5.10/kg base price.

Mart managers are reporting a sharper trade for factory finished cattle in marts today with northern demand increasing over the last seven to 10 days.

IFA livestock chairman Declan Hanrahan said: “Farmers should reject the negative and unfounded propaganda coming from factories and their agents. Supplies are tight, demand is strong, and factories are very anxious for cattle. The pendulum has shifted and with grass growth improving and cattle starting to do well, farmers should not be rushed into accepting the lower quotes being put out there. Mart prices are also strong for forward store and finished cattle and cows, providing for a real competitive outlet for farmers."