The beef trade remains on an even keel this week, with factories still actively sourcing cattle for Christmas orders.

Bullocks are working off a €5.40/kg to €5.45/kg base price, with heifers moving at €5.50/kg to €5.55/kg.

Northern agents have also ramped up activity in the last week, creating big competition for finished cattle in the border counties.

They have also lit up marts for forward stores in recent days, with a huge appetite now for short-keep cattle in all quarters.

Cows

Well-fleshed cows are in big demand, with the manufacturing beef trade continuing on a very strong footing ahead of the holiday season.

Quotes are increasing by the day for cows, with huge appetite out there for well-fleshed heavy cows.

O+ suckler cows are generally working off €5.10/kg to €5.20/kg, while O grading dairy cows are being bought at €5.00/kg to €5.05/kg, depending on which factory you are dealing with.

R grading cows are being quoted at €5.25/kg to €5.35/kg and higher money is available where numbers are involved.

P+3 cows are working off €4.80/kg to €4.90/kg, depending on weight, age and flesh.

Well-fleshed U grading cows continue to command top prices of €5.50/kg to €5.60/kg and over for young, fleshed heavy cows.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are still working off a €5.70/kg to €5.90/kg base price for U grading bulls and higher where larger numbers are involved.

R grading bulls are coming in at €5.60/kg to €5.70/kg, while O grading bulls are being bought at €5.35/kg to €5.45/kg.

P grading bulls are working off €5.25/kg to €5.30/kg, depending on weight and flesh cover.

Under-16-month bulls are generally working off €5.30/kg to €5.40/kg base price before the additional in-spec bonus is applied.