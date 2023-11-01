There is a big drop in the bullock kill this week. \ Donal O'Leary

While last week’s cattle kill went up by almost 500 head to cross 40,000 head for the second week running, the bullock kill saw a 940 head drop in the last seven days.

The drop is further evidence of a tightening in prime cattle supplies as factory agents report a drop in the number of animals being fed for slaughter in the next two months.

Beef quotes have held steady with bullocks on €4.55/kg to €4.60/kg and heifers working off €4.60/kg to €4.65/kg.

There is a big range in the cow trade with well-fleshed R and U grading suckler-bred cows commanding top quotes of as high as €4.40/kg, in some cases.

Pressure

Lighter, poorly fleshed parlour cows remain under pressure and being quoted under €2/kg in some factories with poor demand for poor cows.