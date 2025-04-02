Beef calf supply is on the rise in marts across the country and while this usually results in prices moving in a downward direction, the opposite is proving to be the case for the past week.

According to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) calf price database, prices have gone up by double digits in some cases and marginally for others.

Friesian bull calves slipped to under 20% of the total on offer and this drop in supply resulted in a lift in their price.

Younger bull calves sold for €151/head, an increase of €15/head, with half of this group having weight data and averaging 54kg. Older bull calves averaged 58kg and 31 days of age and their price was up €20/head to €176/head.

The number of Hereford-cross calves was up 4% on last week and made up almost one quarter of all calves sold. They were among those to see the biggest price increases, with both younger heifers and bull calves aged between three and six weeks both going up €20/head since last week to €190/head and €342/head respectively.

Younger Hereford-cross bull calves were €11/head dearer at €287/head, while older heifers saw their prices go up €7/head to €259/head.

Accounting for four in 10 of every calf sold, Angus-crosses are proving a popular seller, but, on average, they seem to have plateaued in price.

Angus-cross bulls aged three to six weeks are up €13/head to €309/head, while younger bull calves were €3/head dearer than last week, selling for an average of €254/head.

Angus-cross heifers were the only ones of the main breeds to witness a slip in price, with those aged between 10 and 20 days back €2/head to €190/head, while older ones were down €5/head compared with last week for an average price of €235/head.

Of the continentals, Belgian Blue-crosses continue to be the most numerous and demand for them is reflected in price rises of between €18/head to €38/head across the different categories resulting in average prices of older bull calves averaging €392/head.