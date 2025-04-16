There doesn’t appear to be any let-up in calf prices over the past week, according to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) calf price table.

Across the three breeds that account for the majority of calves on offer in marts, the average prices have all risen since last week.

The lowest increase was experienced by younger Hereford-cross bulls, which were up €17/head for an average price of €329, while older Angus-cross bulls went up by €46/head to €373 over the last seven days.

This time last year they traded for an average price of €136/head and Hereford-cross bulls the same age had an average of €159/head.

Those same-aged Hereford-cross bulls are now averaging €391/head, up €29/head compared with last week.

Traditional beef breed heifer prices have also gone up, with older Angus-cross heifers up €36/head to €292, head while younger heifer calves are averaging €241/head, an increase of €25. Hereford-cross heifer calves had the highest rise this week, as they were €38/head dearer at €269.

Meanwhile, older Hereford-cross heifers averaged €301/head, a lift of €28 over the week.

The supply of Friesian bull calves is down about 500 head on last week and they’re slipping back towards 1,000 head and this has seen prices shoot up.

Those aged from 10 to 20 days of age went up €41/head to €198, while calves aged between three and six weeks old saw prices increase by €50/head to €243.

This time last year, younger Friesian bulls were making €59/head, €1 more than their older comrades.

Over the last month, the price for Angus-cross, Friesian and Hereford-cross bulls aged between three and six weeks old have risen by €101/head, €91/head and €69/head respectively.

Belgian Blues continue to be the most popular continental breed in calf sales and, similar to Friesians, their bull calves saw prices rocket. Younger Belgian Blue-crosses were up €52/head to €401, while those aged between three and six weeks old increased by €47/head to €462.