The calf trade appears to have returned to where it was a fortnight ago, according to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) calf price data.

Two weeks ago, calf numbers lifted by about 1,600 head, but a fall of 2,500 over the last seven days has sent prices in an upward trajectory following a dip the previous week.

Angus-crosses are keeping a firm grip on top spot, as they made up half of all the calves on offer and all categories of them saw double-digit price rises.

Bull calves aged between three and six weeks of age were up €23/head to €389, while younger bull calves saw prices go up €10/head to €315.

Younger heifer calves saw the biggest price rise, as they went up €39/head for an average of €273/head, while older heifer calves went up €17/head to €305.

Making up 27% of the market, Hereford-crosses also fared well, with older bull calves up €21/head to €401. Younger bull calves are closing in on them at €371/head, a rise of €26.

Heifer calf prices are closing in on them, with younger ones making €293/head and older heifers selling for €316/head, up €21 and €16 respectively.

Friesian bull calf numbers continue to tail off and they accounted for 8% of calves sold last week.

The fall in supply, along with solid demand, resulted in younger bull calves aged between 10 and 20 days old experiencing a price surge of €52/head to €245.

This made them more expensive than the older Friesian bull calf. They returned to the same price as two weeks ago, as they traded for an average of €243/head, a lift of €24 over the week.

Belgian Blue-crosses are closing in on third spot in the numbers. They made up 6% of all on offer and older bull calves saw their price go up €18/head to €478/head.

Younger Belgian Blue-cross bulls are gaining ground too and averaged €436/head since last week, a rise of €57.

By comparison, heifers of this breed saw marginal gains. Younger heifers were up €6/head to €342/head while older heifers made €408/head, up €5/head.