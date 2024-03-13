This November 2022-born Limousin bullock weighed 475kg and sold for €1,450 (€3.05/kg).

Castlerea Mart had a big entry of bullocks and heifers at its general cattle sale last Thursday.

Mart manager Brendan Regan reported good demand from feedlot buyers, farmer finishers and people starting to buy the grazing bullock and heifer.

The highlight of the sale was in the suck calf ring, where €800 was paid for a three-week-old Charolais bull calf weighing 75kg.

There was some good money paid for dairy-cross calves as well, with a 50kg Aberdeen Angus heifer calf selling for €335.

In the bullock and heifer ring, the trade was lively.

Heavy cattle over 500kg were making anywhere from €2.90/kg to €3.40/kg, depending on weight and quality.

Weanling ring

In the weanling bull ring, live exporters drove the trade, with a 245kg Charolais bull calf weighing 245kg selling for €1,080 (€4.41/kg).

The general run of the lighter 200kg to 300kg good bull calves were selling from €3.50/kg to €4.00/kg.

Moving up the weight in the weanling rings, the good bull weanling weighing 300kg to 400kg was hitting €3.30/kg to €4.00/kg, with more going for the exceptional weanlings.

Sucklers were also in demand, with a May 2019-born second-calving suckler cow due on 17 March to the pedigree Charolais bull selling for €3,250.

In pictures

This June 2022-born Limousin bullock weighed weighed 545kg and sold for €1,850 (€3.39/kg).

This June 2022-born Aberdeen Angus heifer weighed 455kg and sold for €1,320 (€2.90/kg).

These three March 2022-born Aberdeen Angus heifers weighed 555kg and sold for €1,500 (€2.75/kg).

This April 2022-born Charolais bullock weighed 675kg and sold for €2,020 (€2.99/kg).