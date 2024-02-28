This Friesian heifer calf with an EBI of €94, high production in background breeding, weighing 90kg and born 1 January 2024 sold for €1,225.

An entry of 56 freshly calved heifers offered for sale in New Ross Mart in Co Wexford on Friday met an insatiable demand, with prices averaging at €2,574/ head.

The heifers, offered by the Beechlands herd run by Walter Crean and Coolnagree herd run by Seamus O’Leary, were mainly pedigree Holstein Friesian breeding, with a handful of other breeds included.

Mart manager Richard Kirwan reported that demand for the handful of Holstein Friesian-crosses was particularly sharp, with a few British Friesian-cross-Holstein Friesian freshly calved heifers selling from €2,450 to €3,125, while the hammer fell for a couple of Flekvieh-cross-Holstein Friesian heifers from €2,650 to €3,000. Demand was also noticeably stronger for red and white heifers.

Main run

The main run of prices for Holstein Friesian heifers ranged from €2,300 to €2,850. A selection of heifers attracting poorer demand sold back to €2,100, while six heifers sold from €2,950 to a top of €3,125.

The heifers were all marketed with strong production figures in their background.

There was also an entry of seven 2024-born calves, which were met with an equally keen appetite. Calves sold from €325 to €1,225 and averaged €654 per head.

In pictures

This 28-month-old Flekvieh-cross-Holstein Friesian heifer sired by S15830, weighing 590kg and calved 4/12/23, sold for €3,000.

This 505kg Holstein Friesian heifer calved 13/1/24, sired by FR5704 and with an EBI of €188 sold for €3,050.

This 560kg Holstein Friesian heifer calved 02/02/24 and sired by FR4416 with an EBI of €100 and dam production 7,122 to 8,052 sold for €2,675.

This 610kg Holstein Friesian freshly calved heifer (4/04/24) sired by S2262, with an EBI of €40 and high production figures in her breeding sold for €2,200.

This 480kg Holstein Friesian heifer (calved 22/01/24), sired by FR4187, with an EBI of €214 and born 12/01/22 sold for €2,500.

This 575kg Holstein Friesian heifer (red carrier) calved 28/12/23, with an EBI of €126 and grand dam production figures of 11,000 to 13,000 sold for €2,950.

This 520kg Holstein Friesian heifer calved 01/01/24 with an EBI of €75 and grand dam production figures of 7,500 to 9,500 sold for €2,650.

This 510kg red and white Friesian heifer sired by FR5554, calved 2/2/24 and with ban EBI of €100 and dam production of 7,000 to 8,256 sold for €2,425.

This 520kg Holstein Friesian freshly calved heifer (1/1/24), born 17/01/21 with an EBI of €201 sold for €2,150.