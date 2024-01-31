This Belgian Blue-cross cow born in March 2021 and weighing 705kg sold for €1,940 (€2.72/kg).

On Tuesday 30 January, Cork Marts Corrin held its weekly general cattle sale. There was a large entry of cattle, with customers battling it out to secure the quality lots on offer.

Continental bullocks led the trade in the bullock ring, with the €3.00/kg mark being freely surpassed.

Sample lots included two Charolais-cross bullocks weighing 727kg selling for €2,240 (€3.08/kg), a group of three Charolais-cross bullocks weighing 685kg selling for €2,090 (€3.05/kg) and five Salers bullocks weighing 657kg selling for €1,990 (€3.03/kg).

Forward Angus bullocks met an equally good trade, with a bunch of six bullocks weighing 545kg selling for €1,540 (€2.83/kg)..

The cull cow trade remains at current levels, with well-conformed and fleshed cows of all breeds in high demand.

Some sample prices included two Simmental-cross cows weighing 680kg that sold for €1,580 (€2.32/kg), five Friesian cows weighing 506kg making €1,150 (€2.27/kg) and a Shorthorn-cross weighing 655kg that sold for €1,260 (€1.92/kg).

In the heifer ring, finished and forward cattle continued to dominate the market.

Sample prices included three Angus heifers weighing 570kg that sold for €1,630 (€2.86/kg) and a single Charolais-cross heifer weighing 515kg that sold for €1,610 (€3.13/kg).

In pictures

This pen of three Charolais-cross bullocks born in February and March 2022 and weighing 685kg sold for €2,090 (€3.05/kg).

This pen of six Angus-cross bullocks born in February 2022 and weighing 521kg sold for €1,490 (€2.86/kg).

This pair of Friesian cull cows born in February 2015 and weighing 590kg sold for €900 (€1.53/kg).

This pair of Charolais-cross bullocks born in February and March 2022 and weighing 727kg sold for €2,240 (€3.08/kg).