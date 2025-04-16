Seamus O' Keeffe, Kanturk Mart, and Patsy O'Brien, Knocklong, Co Limerick, enjoyed meeting up during the cattle sale at Kanturk Mart. \ Donal O'Leary

There were just short of 1,200 cattle on offer in Kanturk Mart on Tuesday last for the north Cork mart’s weekly sale and there’s been no let-up in trade across all classes of stock.

Forward cattle sold well, with most Friesian dry cows sold from €1,200 to €2,000, with a top price of €2,350 paid for a 740kg Friesian cow (€3.18/kg).

Sucklers made up a small proportion of the cow sale, but topped out the prices, with fleshy continental cows making up to €2,360.

Kanturk Mart has a great reputation for Angus- and Hereford-cross stores and this week’s trade showed that off, with €3.60/kg to €3.93/kg going for heavier traditional beef breed heifers and bullocks.

When it came to younger stores for grass, €1,000 with their weight was common and a shake more on occasion too.

Suckler-bred stock were a rare commodity, but when they appeared in the ring, they shot the lights out, with a seven-month-old Salers-cross weighing 215kg selling for €1,230 (€5.72/kg), showing that there is no shortage of demand there at present.

Colette O’Connell took over the reins as manager at the end of last year and the first quarter of 2025 has been varied to say the least.

She said: “It’s been hectic. We couldn’t get even get into the mart for nearly a week because of snow and then not long after we had storm Éowyn and power outages.

“But once we got to February, things took off and we haven’t looked back since.

“Trade is unrecognisable from what we ever saw before and I never remember it being as busy. Farmers are seeing the excellent prices at the moment, the mood is unreal and everyone is in great form.

“It’s all down to the price. Factories are paying well for cattle and it’s showing at the ringside, with factory and feedlot the main buyers especially for dry cows and heavy stores.

“We’ve had steady numbers of dry cows, with up to 200 and well over 140 or 150 every week since last autumn. Both are doing very well and the yard has been full to capacity and we’ve had no shortage of demand.”

It’s not just the beef trade that is doing well. She also reported good demand for dairy stock this spring.

“We’ve had dairy sales every Saturday and they’re going well. There’s great demand for cows and recent sales have seen averages of €2,900 and €2,600 with young dairy cows making from €2,500 to €3,700.

“Up to €1,400 has been paid for maiden heifers and they’ve averaged between €1,100 and €1,280.”

In pictures

This March 2024-born Hereford-cross bullock weighed 352kg and sold for €1,360 (€3.86/kg).

This March 2023-born Limousin-cross heifer weighed 454kg and sold for €1,720 (€3.79/kg).

This March 2023-born Hereford-cross heifer weighed 439kg and sold for €1,660 (€3.78/kg).

This February 2023-born Hereford-cross bullock weighed 515kg and sold for €1,980 (€3.85/kg).

This February 2023- born Aberdeen Angus-cross bullock weighed 502kg and sold for €1,940 (€3.87/kg).

This February 2023-born Limousin-cross heifer weighed 465kg and sold for €1,830 (€3.94/kg).

This August 2023-born Limousin-cross heifer weighed 354kg and sold for €1,270 (€3.59/kg).

This April 2024-born Hereford-cross bullock weighed 497kg and sold for €1,800 (€3.62/kg).

This February 2021-born Hereford cow weighed 710kg and sold for €2,240 (€3.16/kg).

This March 2019-born Friesian cow weighed 685kg and sold for €1,900 (€2.77/kg).

This March 2016-born Hereford-cross cow weighed 775kg and sold for €2,480 (€3.20/kg).

This February 2019-born Friesian cow weighed 745kg and sold for €2,100 (€2..82/kg).

This June 2012-born Belgian Blue-cross cow weighed 690kg and sold for €2,270 (€3.28/kg).

This February 2020-born Friesian cow weighed 625kg and sold for €1,790 (€2.86/kg).

This February 2019-born Friesian cow weighed 685kg and sold for €1,970 (€2.88/kg).

This March 2019-born Friesian cow weighed 555kg and sold for €1,500 (€2.70/kg).