This Limousin-cross heifer born February 2022 and weighing 564kg sold for €2,600 (€4.60/kg).

Friday the 13th might be unlucky for some, but sellers enjoyed good success as Ballina Mart held its annual elite heifer sale, with 80 maiden heifers and 110 weanling heifers on offer on the night.

Mart manager Billy Loftus noted: “The trade was led by buyers purchasing heifers with potential to make top sucklers or to make show rings at a later stage.

“There was massive interest in the weanlings as the quality was particularly high with blues and roans plentiful.’’

Several northern customers were active, with heifers selling to 14 different counties.

Heifers in the 200kg to 300kg bracket traded from €3.80/kg to €6.81/kg, recording a strong average of €4.80/kg.

Quality fatstock types

Midweight heifer weanlings in the 300kg to 400kg weight bracket saw some quality fatstock and breeding types pass through, with calves selling from €2.96 to €6.70/kg to an average of €4.55/kg. Heavier type weanlings and yearling heifers weighing 400kg to 500kg sold from €2.86/kg to €5.25/kg to an average of €4.25/kg.

Heifers in the 500kg to 600kg category were an easier trade, with some good value for buyers, though prices were still firmly on the upper end, with heifers trading from €2.92/kg to €4.60/kg to an average of €3.71/kg.

In pictures

This Limousin-cross heifer born April 2023 and weighing 242kg sold for €1,320 (€5.45/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born December 2022 and weighing 336kg sold for €2,250 (€6.69/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born March 2023 and weighing 344kg sold for €1,240 (€3.60/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born January 2023 and weighing 330kg sold for €2,120 (€6.42/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born January 2023 and weighing 360kg sold for €1,850 (€5.13/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born February 2023 and weighing 404kg sold for €1,890 (€4.67/kg).