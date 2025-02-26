This Limousin-cross bullock born May 2023 and weighing 595kg sold for €2,580 (€4.34/kg).

Aurivo Ballymote’s special bullock sale on Thursday last saw a similar trend to other marts, where demand is simply outstripping supply when it comes to all types of cattle.

Of the 320 lots on offer on the day, 300 were bullocks, with a special cull cow sale the week before and a special heifer sale the week after drawing their own high numbers.

Mart manager David Faughnan noted that while the demand for cattle was good, it was the quality of stock on offer that really drove prices.

“There was some super cattle on show, from light stores to finished types, with a lot of bullocks falling in around the 600kg mark.”

A large percentage of bullocks were sourced by factory feedlots for further finishing, with agents also active for any finished bullocks on offer.

Buyers from Northern Ireland and farmers also competed heavily for lots, with one northern buyer paying €4.19/kg of an average, while one farmer buyer paid €4.47/kg of an average.

Some 19% of animals were bought online, with one buyer purchasing in excess of 30 animals.

Prices

A small show of 10 light bullocks below 400kg sold between €3.64/kg and €4.68/kg, with an average of €4.06/kg paid, up from an average of €3.25/kg paid for the same period last year.

Fifty light stores weighing 400kg to 500kg sold between €2.96/kg and €4.96/kg, with an average of €3.85/kg paid across the board.

Bullocks from 400kg to 500kg sold between €2.96/kg and €4.69/kg to an average of €3.85/kg, up from €3.10/kg being paid in February 2024.

Forward-type stores between 500kg and 600kg were the most plentiful in supply, with demand to match.

Prices varied from €3.23/kg to highs of €4.96/kg being paid for quality lots, with a strong average price of €3.99/kg paid across the 120 lots on offer. This was up 79c/kg on the February 2024 price.

Heavy bullocks above 600kg totalled 112 in number, with demand also outstripping supply yet again.

Bullocks of this weight sold from €3.15/kg up to €4.50/kg, with prices only 1c/kg behind that of lighter bullocks at €3.98/kg.

The top price per kg in this weight band was also the top-priced animal of the sale, with a Charolais-cross bullock born January 2023 and weighing 840kg selling for €3,780 (€4.50/kg). In pictures

This Limousin-cross bullock born March 2023 and weighing 625kg sold for €2,510 (€4.02/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock born April 2023 and weighing 540kg sold for €2,300 (€4.26/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock born May 2023 and weighing 560kg sold for €2,620 (€4.68/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock born April 2023 and weighing 600kg sold for €2,620 (€4.37/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock born February 2023 and weighing 565kg sold for €2,540 (€4.50/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock born April 2023 and weighing 575kg sold for €2,210 (€3.84/kg).

This Angus-cross bullock born January 2023 and weighing 630kg sold for €2,460 (€3.90/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock born January 2023 and weighing 595kg sold for €2,390 (€4.02/kg).

This Charolais-cross bullock born April 2022 and weighing 775kg sold for €2,750 (€3.55/kg).

This Limousin-cross bullock born July 2022 and weighing 670kg sold for €2,780 (€4.15/kg).