This pair of three-month-old 99kg Angus bulls sold for €360.

The early calf trade remained brisk at Carnaross Mart’s sale on Monday, with over 100 dairy and dairy-beef calves on offer alongside 40 dairy heifers from two herds.

Farmer demand was particularly high for continental calves and good-quality Angus and Hereford-crosses.

A pair of 50kg whitehead heifers aged three and a half weeks went for €120 each, with a 68kg Belgian Blue-cross heifer of the same age going for €285. A lighter Blue-cross heifer sold for €185.

A sample of the prices paid for Charolais were €355 for a 90kg bull and €325 for a heifer.

Prices generally ranged from €70 to €95 for three-and-a-half-week-old Friesian bulls.

Among the prices paid for Angus bulls at one month old were €160 and €210, while heavier and blockier Angus bull calves of three weeks of age were making €230.

There was a mix of reared dairy-beef stock on offer too, with the prices paid for Hereford-cross runners including €500 for a 204kg eight-month-old heifer, €580 for a 194kg bull and €400 for a lighter 152kg bull at seven months of age.

A batch of two Angus bulls at three months of age cleared for €360 each, as farmers were keen for reared calves.

Mart manager Padraig McElroy expects calf exporters to become active around the ring from early to mid-February.

In pictures

This Charolais heifer calf sold for €325.

This large-framed 94kg two-week-old Rotbunt-cross bull sold for €165.

This pair of 52.5kg three-week-old whitehead heifers sold for €100.

This 55kg Angus-cross bull sold for €160 at 26 days.