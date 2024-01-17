The early calf trade remained brisk at Carnaross Mart’s sale on Monday, with over 100 dairy and dairy-beef calves on offer alongside 40 dairy heifers from two herds.
Farmer demand was particularly high for continental calves and good-quality Angus and Hereford-crosses.
A pair of 50kg whitehead heifers aged three and a half weeks went for €120 each, with a 68kg Belgian Blue-cross heifer of the same age going for €285. A lighter Blue-cross heifer sold for €185.
A sample of the prices paid for Charolais were €355 for a 90kg bull and €325 for a heifer.
Prices generally ranged from €70 to €95 for three-and-a-half-week-old Friesian bulls.
Among the prices paid for Angus bulls at one month old were €160 and €210, while heavier and blockier Angus bull calves of three weeks of age were making €230.
There was a mix of reared dairy-beef stock on offer too, with the prices paid for Hereford-cross runners including €500 for a 204kg eight-month-old heifer, €580 for a 194kg bull and €400 for a lighter 152kg bull at seven months of age.
A batch of two Angus bulls at three months of age cleared for €360 each, as farmers were keen for reared calves.
Mart manager Padraig McElroy expects calf exporters to become active around the ring from early to mid-February.
This Charolais heifer calf sold for €325.
This large-framed 94kg two-week-old Rotbunt-cross bull sold for €165.
This pair of 52.5kg three-week-old whitehead heifers sold for €100.
This 55kg Angus-cross bull sold for €160 at 26 days.
This 55kg Belgian Blue-cross heifer went for €185.
The early calf trade remained brisk at Carnaross Mart’s sale on Monday, with over 100 dairy and dairy-beef calves on offer alongside 40 dairy heifers from two herds.
Farmer demand was particularly high for continental calves and good-quality Angus and Hereford-crosses.
A pair of 50kg whitehead heifers aged three and a half weeks went for €120 each, with a 68kg Belgian Blue-cross heifer of the same age going for €285. A lighter Blue-cross heifer sold for €185.
A sample of the prices paid for Charolais were €355 for a 90kg bull and €325 for a heifer.
Prices generally ranged from €70 to €95 for three-and-a-half-week-old Friesian bulls.
Among the prices paid for Angus bulls at one month old were €160 and €210, while heavier and blockier Angus bull calves of three weeks of age were making €230.
There was a mix of reared dairy-beef stock on offer too, with the prices paid for Hereford-cross runners including €500 for a 204kg eight-month-old heifer, €580 for a 194kg bull and €400 for a lighter 152kg bull at seven months of age.
A batch of two Angus bulls at three months of age cleared for €360 each, as farmers were keen for reared calves.
Mart manager Padraig McElroy expects calf exporters to become active around the ring from early to mid-February.
This Charolais heifer calf sold for €325.
This large-framed 94kg two-week-old Rotbunt-cross bull sold for €165.
This pair of 52.5kg three-week-old whitehead heifers sold for €100.
This 55kg Angus-cross bull sold for €160 at 26 days.
This 55kg Belgian Blue-cross heifer went for €185.
SHARING OPTIONS: