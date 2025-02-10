There was a solid demand for Friesian bull calves at Bandon Mart during this Monday's calf sale.

The calf trade in Bandon Mart settled down this Monday a good bit compared with the highs witnessed there last week.

There was also an increase in numbers, with 500 calves on offer.

With beef prices seemingly moving on a weekly basis, it would be worth keeping up to date on calf prices.

The last three weeks in the ring in Bandon have shown that for some classes of calves they can be steady and for others they are capable of fluctuating wildly, at least until the bigger numbers become available as March approaches.

Friesian bulls dominated the numbers and when it came to the trade, they appeared to be the most stable class of calves on the market too.

Up in price compared with last week, yet again only a small number of Friesian bulls sold for under €100, mostly those under 50kg or those with FRX on the card.

The main run of export-type calves made from €70 to €160, with up to €225 available for stronger bull calves under six weeks of age.

Outliers

There were a few outliers on the FRX side, with a one-month-old red Friesian from a Fleckvieh cow making €320 and an 81kg bull from a similar age and cross making €415.

Angus- and Hereford-cross prices came back to earth a bit following the sky-high prices of last week.

A few breached €400 on occasion, but there were more making from €200 to €300 compared with last Monday. Those that were available were lighter than seven days ago too.

Most of those over 55kg hit into that price bracket or over it. There were notable exceptions - mainly a lot of eight five-week-old Angus-cross heifers that weighed 49kg and sold for €245. That’s €5/kg for anyone more in tune with weanling prices.

A share of heavier calves over 80kg broke €400 and made up to €530 again, but these calves were a lot closer to weaning than what was on show on the St Brigid's bank holiday sale.

Lighter Angus- and Hereford-crosses or those with FRX or JEX dams mainly sold for the same prices as Friesian bulls.

Continental calves were scarcer this week and trade for them resembled that of the traditional beef-crosses.

Heavier calves were comfortably making €400 to €600, with a number breaking this too, but these were usually closer to €100.

In pictures

These one-month-old Friesian bulls with CBVs of -€3 and -€13 weighed 62kg and sold for €160.

This three-week-old Hereford-cross heifer with a CBV of €91 weighed 62kg and sold for €295.

This three-week-old Limousin-cross bull weighed 82kg and sold for €540.

This three-week-old Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighed 80kg and sold for €520.

These three-week-old Angus-cross bull calves with CBVs ranging from €85 to €105 weighed 65kg and sold for €310.

These one-month-old Angus-cross bull calves weighed 46kg and sold for €170.

This five-week-old Angus-cross heifer calf with a CBV of €123 weighed 83kg and sold for €465.

This three-week-old Friesian bull with a CBV of €8 weighed 52kg and sold for €130.

These three-week-old Belgian Blue-cross bull calves weighed 56kg and sold for €355.

This two-week-old Charolais-cross bull weighed 64kg and sold for €355.

This three-week-old Charolais-cross heifer weighed 50kg and sold for €200.

This two-week-old Hereford-cross heifer calf weighed 56kg and sold for €255.

These three-week-old Friesian bulls weighed 51kg and sold for €145.

This one-month-old Angus-cross heifer calf weighed 61kg and sold for €240.

This three-week-old Angus-cross bull calf weighed 55kg and sold for €150.

These one-month-old Friesian bulls weighed 81kg and sold for €320.

This one-month-old Limousin-cross bull calf weighed 99kg and sold for €650.

These three-week-old Angus-cross heifers with CBVs ranging from €€49 to €81 weighed 67kg and sold for €385.

This one-month-old Friesian bull calf weighed 81kg and sold for €320.

These one-month-old Speckled Park-cross heifer calves with CBVs of €55 and €70 weighed 66kg and sold for €420.

These two-week-old Angus-cross heifers weighed 45kg and sold for €130.

These two-week-old Friesian bull calves weighed 51kg and sold for €90.

These seven-week-old Angus-cross heifers weighed 81kg and sold for €425.

This one-month-old Friesian bull calf weighed 68kg and sold for €165.

These one-month-old Angus-cross heifer calves weighed 66kg and sold for €240.