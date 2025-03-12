This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born March 2024 and weighing 450kg sold for €5,600 (€12.44/kg).

Gort Mart’s Belgain Blue and Limousin weanling show and sale on Thursday evening last only disappointed those without sufficient cash in hand to purchase, with sellers happy with prices, while buyers were treated to excellent-quality cattle being put through the ring.

Sellers from 10 different counties spanning the four provinces brought their weanlings to the south Galway mart, which has garnered a reputation for quality cattle, sitting right along the edge of the Burren.

The majority of heifers on offer were Belgian Blue and Limousin-cross, with the Charolais and other breed show to feature this week (13 March).

Heifers were typically 11 to 13 months in age, with some heifers broaching 14 to 15 months.

The outstanding quality on offer attracted buyers from 23 counties nationwide, while the high seller satisfaction translated to a 98% clearance overall.

Many of the heifers on offer were AI-bred, with breeding details provided.

Northern buyers and local farmers were active for good-quality lots, with some of the higher-end heifers being sought after by show enthusiasts and some specialist in-calf heifer producers.

Heifers sold to a high of €12.44/kg and averaged a very cool €4.70/kg.

Six heifers sold for between €3,000 and €5,000, 40 sold for between €2,000 and €3,000, while a further 100 heifers sold from €1,500 to €2,000.

Top-priced heifer and animal on the day was the first-prizewinner in the Belgian Blue-cross heifer class, sired by Benevole Du Bouchelet from a purebred Limousin cow bred by Ballinloan Jaegerbomb from a Co Cavan-based farmer.

She weighed in at 450kg and sold for €5,600 (€12.44/kg).

Top price in the Limousin section was again the first-prizewinner sired by Grenache. Weighing 490kg, she sold for it €4,600 (€9.10/kg).

Bulls

Quality was again excellent in the bull ring, with some heavier bulls suited for bull beef finishing present, alongside export-quality lots.

Top price in the weanling bull ring was a lot of four Limousin-cross bulls weighing 657kg, which sold for €3,080/head (€4.68/kg).

Bulls sold to highs of €5.84/kg and averaged €4.28/kg.

Some 60% of the bulls on offer were bought by exporters, with farmers and feedlots making up the balance.

Belgian Blue bulls averaged 20c per kg more than Limousin-cross in the show section.

In pictures

This Limousin-cross heifer born February 2024 and weighing 505kg sold for €4,600 (€9.10/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born January 2024 and weighing 435kg sold for €2,820 (€6.48/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born May 2024 and weighing 420kg sold for €2,960 (€7.05/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born March 2024 and weighing 420kg sold for €3,240 (€7.71/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born January 2024 and weighing 485kg sold for €2,160 (€4.45/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born November 2023 and weighing 420kg sold for €2,200 (€5.23/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born March 2024 and weighing 330kg sold for €2,180 (€€6.60/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born March 2024 and weighing 375kg sold for €2,320 (€6.18/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born March 2024 and weighing 445kg sold for €2,840 (€6.38/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer born March 2024 and weighing 340kg sold for €1,940 (€5.87/kg).