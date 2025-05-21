This Charolais-cross heifer born May 2024 and weighing 370kg sold for €1,750 (€4.72/kg).

Ballymote Mart’s sale on Thursday last echoed a similar message to other marts around the country – numbers in sales are failing to meet demand.

Smaller numbers are starting to hit mart gates at the minute, with larger throughput in March and April – combined with the usual slowdown of marts for the summer – seeing low cattle numbers while demand still remains high.

Mart manager David Faughnan noted: “The cattle trade is still very good, with farmers in particular being anxious for cattle.

“There’s a fear among farmers that numbers will dry up and that could be the case. For this week’s sale, we only have half the numbers we would usually have for this time of the year.”

Heifers

Heavy heifers were in short supply, with lighter heifers commanding the ring in numbers and prices.

Heifers in the 350kg to 400kg bracket saw even the bottom third of stock average €4.11/kg, with the top third averaging a strong €4.73/kg.

Grass buyers and farmers were most active for these types, with any heifers with breeding potential seeing a premium price being paid, while good-quality Angus-crosses still sold well.

Heifers between 400kg and 500kg again averaged over €4/kg, coming in 7c/kg above this, with top lots coming in at an average of €4.64/kg.

Cull cows and sucklers

There were some quality cull cows on offer, which met with phenomenal demand.

“It’s mainly agents for factories in the south we are seeing active for these types,” said David.

Well-fleshed cows with good conformation were capable of hitting €4 or just slightly below it, regardless of age.

Good-quality feeder type cows for a short finishing period sold to similar money.

What was some of the highlight of the sale was some tidy suckler outfits.

Young, fresh cows with calves around a month old at foot were capable of reaching €3,000/pair and above, while even lesser-quality type outfits were generally above €2,600/pair.

Top call of the day was a 2018-born Limousin-cross cow with a Simmental bull calf at foot that sold for €3,850.

A pedigree sale held on the day also saw nice Angus bulls of 12 to 14 months sell for €3,000 to €3,300 in the main, with Limousin bulls suitable for heifers of dairy cows selling for similar prices.

In pictures

This Charolais-cross heifer born May 2024 and weighing 350kg sold for €1,730 (€4.94/kg).

This Angus-cross heifer born May 2023 and weighing 445kg sold for €1,600 (€3.60/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born October 2023 and weighing 465kg sold for €2,240 (€4.81/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born March 2023 and weighing 475kg sold for €1,940 (€4.08/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer born April 2023 and weighing 410kg sold for 41,800 (€4.39/kg).

This 2020-born Belgian Blue-cross cow with her three week old Limousin calf at foot sold for €3,100.

This Limousin-cross cow born March 2014 and weighing 670kg sold for €2,720 (€4.06/kg).

This Salers-cross cow born March 2014 and weighing 800kg sold for €3,180 (€3.97/kg).

This Angus cow born March 2020 and weighing 635kg sold for €2,460 (€3.87/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross cow born June 2018 and weighing 855kg sold for €3,500 (€4.09/kg).