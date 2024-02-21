This April 2023-born Charolais heifer weanling weighed 262kg and sold for €870 (€3.32/kg).

Drumshanbo Mart, located in the heart of Co Leitrim, is getting some big numbers of weanlings at its weekly Friday night sales.

Last Friday night was no exception, with a large entry of both bull and heifer weanlings moving through the rings.

Three rings were in operation on the night - a weanling heifer ring, a weanling bull ring and a dry cow/suckler ring.

Prices in the bull ring were up on the previous week, with auctioneer Marty Brady reporting lots of competition both online and ringside on Friday night.

Heavy calves

Good heavy calves over 400kg were in demand from farmer buyers, with a great April 2023-born Charolais bull weanling weighing 422kg selling for €1,450 (€3.44/kg).

Exporters were in the market for the lighter weanlings in the 300kg to 400kg weight bracket and they ranged in price from €3.50/kg to 3.80/kg for the top end calves back to €3.20/kg to €3.50/kg for the more average calves.

It was a similar trade in the heifer rings, with a number of Angus and Hereford heifers weighing around the 300kg hitting from €800 to €900/head.

These lighter calves are up close to €200/head in the last few months compared with what was being paid for similar calves in autumn 2023.

Great trade

Mart manager Eoin Kane said: “Weanlings are a great trade at the moment. The exporters are driving the trade for the heavier weanling and that means some of our farmer customers are trading down a little in weight this year.

“This has left a lot of customers looking for the lighter calf and that has lifted the trade in the last few weeks.

“We’re a long way off turnout up here in the northwest, but March is a month where things can change very fast and I see some farmer customers down the country buying a little earlier this year to have the lighter weanlings ready to go to grass.”

Cull trade

The cull cow trade held steady on Friday night, with some great prices being paid for young well-fleshed cows.

The lighter store cow might have been back a small bit, but still a very good trade.

Good suckler outfits are also in good demand, with up to €2,400 being paid for suckler cow and calf outfits on Friday night.

Eoin said: “I suppose a cow and calf at €2,400 is still good value given that you have cull cows making over €2,000 in the cull ring.”

In pictures

This April 2023 born Charolais bull weanling weighed 422kg and sold for €1450 (€3.44/kg).

This June 2023 born Limousin heifer weighed 255kg and sold for €870 (€3.41/kg).

This June 2023 born Charolais bull weanling weighed 310kg and sold for €1000 (€3.23/kg).

This May 2023 born Charolais bull calf weighed 322kg and sold €1290 (€4.01/kg).

This April 2023 born Charolais heifer weighed 278kg and sold for €880 (€2.78/kg).

This February 2013 born Limousin cow weighed 885kg and sold for €2030 (€2.29/kg).

This May 2014 born Charoalis cow weighed 820kg and sold for €1970 (€2.40/kg).

This May 2023 born Charolais heifer weighed 275kg and sold for €770 (€2.80/kg).

This May 2023 born Charolais bull weanling weighed 298kg and sold for €1000 (€3.36/kg).

This February 2019 born Charolais cow weighed 785kg and sold for €1850 (€2.36/kg).