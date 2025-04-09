An entry of just under 1,500 cattle were present in Carnew Livestock Mart on Saturday for the weekly weanling sale.

The trade was lively throughout the sale, with ringside and online buyers pushing up prices on the previous week. This led to a 100% clearance.

The sale was topped by a Belgian Blue-cross bullock weighing 818kg that sold for €4,170 (€5.10/kg).

The heifer section had the largest entry, with well over 400 heifers. It was topped by a Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighing 800kg that sold for €4,020, achieving a price per kg of €5.02.

The bullock section was mostly made up of strong continental and dairy-cross cattle weighing over 500kg.

There were a number of strong Friesian bullocks in the section and they topped at €2,380 for a bullock weighing 624kg (€3.81/kg).

Bullocks weighing over 600kg were highly sought after by feedlot buyers and the majority of continental bullocks sold for over €3,000.

There was a powerful entry of just under 400 weanling bulls that was mostly made up of high-quality continental cattle. It was a 394kg Belgian Blue weanling bull that topped the entry when he sold for €3,100 achieving a strong price per kg of €7.88/kg.

In pictures

This June 2023-born Limousin cross heifer weighing 360kg sold for €1,460 (€4.06/kg).

This April 2023-born Limousin cross heifer weighing 456kg sold for €1,880 (€4.12/kg).

These August 2024-born Charolais-cross heifers weighing 313kg sold for €1,020 each (€3.26/kg).

This October 2021-born Aubrac-cross heifer weighing 490kg sold for €2,060 (€4.20/kg).

This April 2024-born Limousin-cross heifer weighing 286kg sold for €1,150 (€4.02/kg).

This June 2022-born Limousin-cross heifer weighing 378kg sold for €1,590 (€4.21/kg).