The annual Monaghan day sales continue in Mohill Mart, Co Leitrim, with last Saturday the turn of the dry cows.

A total of 240 cows were sold on the day, the vast majority being well-bred suckler cows.

The sale saw a 99% clearance, with a number of factory agents in attendance that helped drive on the trade.

The average price for the sale was €2,295/head, with 30 cows in the sale selling for over €3,000/head.

Top call went to a Belgian Blue cow weighing 970kg and selling for €4,080 or €4.21/kg.

The biggest demand was for the heavy cows, with cows in the 800kg-plus bracket coming in at an average of €3,100/head or €3.62/kg).

Cows in the 700kg to 800kg weight bracket came in at €2,515/head or €3.40/kg.

Lighter cows in the 600kg to 700kg weight bracket came in at €2,095/head or €3.20/kg, while cows under 600kg came in at €3/kg or €1,660/head.

An Aberdeen Angus stock bull weighing 850kg sold for €3,200.

Mart manager Daragh Barden said: “We had a big number of agents here working ringside and online on Saturday, with the heavy cows seeing the best demand.”

Mohill Mart will hold a special suckler, springer and bullock sale this Saturday 1 March.

In pictures

This Limousin cow weighing 725kg sold for €2,900 (€4/kg).

This Limousin cow weighing 775kg sold for €3,300 (€4.25/kg).

This Charolais weighing 845kg sold for €3,300 (€3.90/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross weighing 970kg sold for €4,080 (€4.20/kg).