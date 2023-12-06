This April 2017-born Belgian Blue cow weighed 905kg and sold for €3,600 (€3.98/kg).

The fatstock sale in Raphoe Mart is one of the highlights of the mart calendar in the northwest. Top-quality cattle, a packed ringside and big demand for fat cattle created a buzz around ring one last Friday.

In a first for Martbids, the pre-sale show was streamed live on the Martbids app, with commentary on the results by local MC Bobby Patterson.

Northern Ireland factory agents drove the trade with local processors C and J Meats also very active. A local Donegal factory agent was also very active for forward store heifers.

As always, the prizewinners stole the show, with some very big money being paid for the winners of each of the titles.

The champion cow came from Manorcunningham man Conor McGee, a Belgian Blue cow weighing 1,035kg and selling for €3,450 to William Scott.

First in the housewife’s choice went to Convoy man Pearse McNamee for his Belgian Blue heifer weighing 560kg and selling for €3,300 to EWS butchers in Donegal.

First prize in the cow maker class went to Clive and Davina Stevenson for their Belgian Blue heifer weighing 715kg and selling for €7,500 to Mark McGeever.

Overall champion of the show went to an April 2022-born Belgian Blue heifer sired by BB2247 from local Raphoe man Geoffry Hyndman. She weighed 735kg and sold for €8,300 to Albert Mahon.

First prizewinning heifer in the two tooth class went to Jonathan McCarron for his November 2018-born Belgian Blue heifer weighing 1,005kg and selling for €3,600 to the Dolan brothers.

First prize in the no tooth bullock class went to local husband and wife team of Alyson and Wade McCrabbe.

Their February 2022-born Charolais bullock weighed 845kg and sold for €2,850 to Gary Scott.

First-prizewinning bullock in the two tooth class and champion bullock went to Victor Barnett for his March 2022-born Charolais bullock. He weighed 780kg and sold for €2,600 to John McCann from Donegal-based C and J Meats.

Best pair of animals went to Clive and Davina Stevenson for their pair of April 2022-born Limousin heifers weighing 640kg and selling for €2,000 each.

Reserve champion of the show went to a heifer exhibited by Donegal-based McKinney Bros. The December 2022 heifer weighed 680kg and sold for €5,400 to the Dolan Bros.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Raphoe Mart manager Anne Harkin said: “We were amazed at the trade on the day, with great demand for high-quality fat cattle. I’d like to thank all our sponsors, sellers, buyers and everybody involved with Raphoe Mart for making the day a success.”

In pictures

This March 2022-born Charolais heifer weighed 775kg and sold for €2,800 (€3.61/kg).

This March 2022-born Belgian Blue bullock weighed 735kg and sold for €2,650 (€3.60/kg).

These pair of April 2022-born heifers average weight was 640kg selling for €2,000 each (€3.12/kg).

This March 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 740kg and sold for €3,800 (€5.13/kg).

This March 2022-born Charolais bullock weighed 780kg and sold for €2,600 (€3.33/kg).

This January 2020-born Belgian Blue cow weighed 985kg and sold for €3,350 (€3.40/kg).

This March 2019-born Belgian Blue cow weighed 1035kg and sold for €3,450 (€3.33/kg).

This May 2019-born Blonde d'Aquitaine cow weighed 860kg and sold for €2,660 (€3.09/kg).

This April 2016-born Salers-cross-Charolais cow weighed 865kg and sold for €2,260 (€2.61/kg).

This May 2019-born Charolais cow weighed 1,020kg and sold for €3,040 (€2.98/kg).

This April 2015-born Belgian Blue cow weighed 885kg and sold for €2,340 (€2.64/kg).