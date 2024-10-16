This March 2024 born Charolais heifer weanling weighed 305kg and sold for €840 (€2.75/kg).

Ballyjamesduff Mart had a big entry of cattle for its weekly cattle sale last Tuesday.

Big numbers are starting to appear, with a large entry of bullocks in Tuesday’s sale.

Northern buyers and factory agents dominated the trade, with heavy cattle in high demand. The 600kg to 700kg bullock was the highlight, with €3/kg and over being paid for some of the better-quality lots.

Aberdeen Angus and Hereford bullocks around the 500kg mark were generally being bought at €2.60/kg to €2.90/kg, depending on age and quality.

Heifers were a similar story, with heavy heifers again in high demand. Heifers over 600kg were making as high as €3.30/kg, while lighter heifers in the 400kg to 500kg weight bracket were back at €2.60/kg to €3.00/kg, depending on quality.

Weanlings were a solid trade, with bulls making more than heifers. Plainer-quality heifer weanlings were making from €2.70/kg to €3/kg, with better-quality types crossing the €3/kg mark.

Exporters continue to drive the trade for weanling bulls.

Mart manager John Tevlin said: “We are seeing great demand for cull cows at the moment, with close to €3/kg being paid for top-quality young fleshed cows.”

In pictures

This March 2024 born Charolais heifer weanling weighed 280kg and sold for €890 (€3.18/kg).

This January 2024 born Simmental heifer weighed 365kg and sold for €840 (€2.30/kg).

This February 2024 born Simmental weanling heifer weighed 300kg and sold for €800 (€2.67/kg).

This April 2022 born Charolais bullock weighed 590kg and sold for €1,700 (€2.88/kg).

This January 2023 born Charolais bullock weighed 570kg and sold for €1,760 (€3.09/kg).

This April 2023 born Charolais bullock weighed 530kg and sold for €1,320 (€2.49/kg).