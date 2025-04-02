Demand for dry cows was exceptional in Bandon Mart on Monday last with factory buyers driving demand.

Factory demand was certainly at play in the dry cow sale in Bandon Mart on Monday last, where 173 cows went through the ring.

Predominantly dairy cows, the prices are a far cry from where they were a little over 18 months ago.

Highest price in the sale of €2,850 was paid for a 2017-born Friesian cow weighing 775kg (€3.68/kg).

The general run of prices saw most cows sell for between €1,400 and €2,000.

Speaking after the sale, mart manager Sean Dennehy said: “Cows are very dear. We had five cows that made under €1,100. That’s an idea of where things are at the moment. Prices are going up every week, that’s the big thing I see.

“For most of the fleshed cows over 550kg to 600kg, they’re nearly all breaking €3/kg or coming close to it right across the board. We had an average price of around €1,500 or €1,600 this week. That’s for good fleshy cows.”

Numbers have held well and he has also noticed that a lot of farmers have got a handle on their stocking rates since changes were made to the nitrates action plan.

“We’ve had around 180 cows every week since September. There’s a lot of well-fed, fat cows coming out. Farmers have had time to see where things are. Milk prices were good and they fed on cows, so a lot of what is coming in is being bought by factory buyers. There’s no panic selling and stocking rates have settled down as well.”

He also acknowledged that traditional buyers of store cows are finding it a good bit harder to buy cows compared with feedlot buyers.

“The price rises are being seen across all classes of stock, with €1,000 with the weight available for most yearling cattle. The 280kg to 33kg store bullock or heifer is now knocking on the door of €4/kg or passing it. Because of that, we’re seeing new faces in the calf ring. Rearing calves is a different ball game to stores and there’s different skills needed.

“You’d need to get up to speed fast with them and know what you’re doing or else you’ll just have to grin and bear it and learn the hard way.”

In pictures

This February 2018-born Friesian cow weighed 695kg and sold for €2,170 (€3.12/kg).

This February 2022-born Simmental-cross cow weighed 475kg and sold for €1,390 (€2.93/kg).

This February 2022-born Friesian cow weighed 570kg and sold for €1,780 (€3.12/kg).

This February 2019-born Friesian cow weighed 620kg and sold for €1,900 (€3.07/kg).

This March 2015-born Friesian cow weighed 595kg and sold for €1,830 (€3.08/kg).

This February 2017-born Friesian cow weighed 725kg and sold for €2,320 (€3.20/kg).

This January 2019-born Jersey-cross cow weighed 535kg and sold for €1,320 (€2.47/kg).

This January 2016-born Friesian cow weighed 765kg and sold for €2,420 (€3.16/kg).

This January 2019-born Friesian cow weighed 570kg and sold for €1,620 (€2.84/kg).

This February 2023-born heifer weighed 550kg and sold for €1,510 (€2.75/kg).

This February 2022-born Friesian cow weighed 460kg and sold for €1,190 (€2.59/kg).