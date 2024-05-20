Hereford-cross calves made up a good share of what was on offer at Bandon Mart this week.

Trends in calf sales were thrown out of kilter early on in the year and that continues to be the case in May.

Just when you think the calf numbers are returning to where they are most years, they get a bounce.

That was the case in Bandon Mart this week, where 1,105 calves went through the ring, a lift of 100 compared with last week.

Usually, numbers would begin to taper off from mid-April, but that doesn't seem to be the case this year.

You might expect that older calves would make up a larger proportion of this increase, but that didn't appear to be the case.

There were a few pens with strong calves coming up on weaning or perhaps weaned, but younger calves under six weeks made up the bulk of what was on offer.

Old stalwarts

Yet again, the old stalwarts - Angus- and Hereford-crosses - made up most of what was on offer and calves of those breeds between 60kg and 75kg tended to sell for between €120 and €250.

Lighter calves weren't as plentiful and mainly sold for between €50 and €100, with a few selling for under that price range. Some older calves with Jersey genetics and aged around two months were making similar money.

Heavier calves, mostly those weighing in excess of 80kg, sired by traditional beef breed calves exceeded €250 for the most part and they offered the best chance at making over €300.

A select few of those under six weeks old made from €350 to €370.

Angus and Hereford runners made from €300 to €450.

Continental calves were very scarce this week and made similar money to Angus and Herefords.

Friesians, too, were scarce and most made anywhere from €40 to €150 for younger calves, with runners making between €200 and €300.

In pictures

This five-week-old Hereford-cross heifer weighed 78kg and sold for €180.

These one-month-old Hereford-cross bull calves with CBVs ranging from €94 to €105 weighed 61kg and sold for €150.

This five-week-old Hereford-cross heifer calf with a CBV of €66 weighed 46kg and sold for €20.

This three-week-old Shorthorn-cross bull calf weighed 59kg and sold for €180.

This one-month-old Hereford-cross bull calf weighed 89kg and sold for €290.

These five-week-old Angus-cross bull calves weighed 81kg and sold for €235.

This three-week-old Hereford-cross bull calf weighed 76kg and sold for €280.

This nine-week-old Angus-cross bull calf weighed 68kg and sold for €250.

These six-week-old Angus-cross bull calves with CBVs ranging from €59 to €84 weighed 59kg and sold for €150.

These six-week-old Hereford-cross heifer calves weighed 61kg and sold for €100.

These six-week-old Hereford-cross bull calves with CBVs ranging from €38 to €81 weighed 70kg and sold for €140.

This two month-old Hereford-cross bull calf weighed 69kg and sold for €30.

This six-week-old Angus-cross bull calf with a CBV of 4104 weighed 73kg and sold for €180.

These one-month-old Hereford-cross heifer calves weighed 69kg and sold for €150.

This five-week-old Hereford-cross heifer calf weighed 70kg and sold for €150.

This five-week-old Hereford-cross bull calf weighed 74kg and sold for €160.

This one-month-old non-registered pedigree Hereford heifer calf weighed 78kg and sold for €370.

These five-week-old Hereford-cross bull calves weighed 88kg and sold for €290.

These one-month-old Friesian bull calves weighed 57kg and sold for €60.

This three-week-old Hereford-cross bull calf weighed 81kg and sold for €320.

These five-week-old Friesian bull calves with CBVs ranging from -€41 to -€31 weighed 67kg and sold for €115.

These five-week-old Angus-cross bull calves weighed 78kg and sold for €230.

These three-week-old Shorthorn-cross bull calves weighed 93kg and sold for €380.

This seven-week-old Angus-cross heifer calf with a CBV of €38 weighed 62kg and sold for €115.

These one-month-old Friesian heifer calves with an EBI of 232 weighed 54kg and sold for €40.