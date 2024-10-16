Friday 11 October saw Ballina Mart hold its annual elite heifer sale, with 70 maiden heifers and 100 weanling heifers.

The trade was led by buyers looking for heifers to make top sucklers or to make show rings.

Mart manager Billy Loftus noted a number of repeat customers back again to buy.

Some 70% of heifers sold to the south of Ireland, with buyers from 12 different counties purchasing, while 30% of the maiden heifers sold went to repeat NI customers.

The top price went to a Dovea Negrita Du Lac (BB8019) roan calf weighing 370kg that sold for €4,600 (€12.43/kg) to a Mayo-based buyer.

Demand and price per kilo was highest for lighter heifers, with fatstock potential Belgian Blue- and Limousin-cross heifers commanding the higher end of prices.

Weanling heifers from 200kg to 300kg sold from €3.42/kg to €7.48/kg for an average of €4.45/kg, with weanlings from 300kg to 400kg selling from €2.76/kg to €12.43/kg for an average €4.72/kg.

Heavier weanling and yearling heifers weighing 400kg to 500kg sold from €2.77/kg to €5.47/kg for a healthy average of €3.98/kg, while maiden bulling heifers from 500kg to 600kg sold from €2.94/kg to €4.35/kg, at an average of €3.52/kg.

In pictures

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighing 416kg sold for €1,840 (€4.42/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighing 294kg sold for €1,720 (€5.85/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer weighing 410kg sold for €1,660 (€4.04/kg).

This Charolais-cross heifer weighing 344kg sold for €1,520 (€4.41/kg).

This Limousin-cross heifer weighing 438kg sold for €1,840 (€3.74/kg).