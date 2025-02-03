There were over 300 weanlings on offer in Skibbereen Mart on Friday last.

You’d be forgiven for thinking it was an autumn sale in Skibbereen Mart on Friday last as the intake was busy all morning with all classes of adult stock and weanlings passing through.

Last week’s sale was cancelled due to Storm Éowyn and this had a hand in the increase in numbers but with beef prices riding high at present, there’s no incentive for a farmer to hold stock longer than they need to.

The west Cork mart held its first special weanling sale of the year and had around 300 on offer.

Demand for bull weanlings picked up where it left off in 2024 and exporters continue to drive trade.

There were five present at the ringside and competition between them was exceptionally strong especially for bulls from 300kg to 400kg. It didn’t stop there as they were very active for heavier bulls too. This made it difficult for specialised bull finishers and farmers to compete. As a result, trade was red hot with bulls with U grade potential mainly making anywhere from €3.50/kg to €4.77/kg.

A highest price of €1,760 was paid for weanlings. That price was achieved by a 500kg Aubrac-cross bull (€3.52/kg) and another handful of the same breed and Charolais broke the €1,700 mark.

The highest per kilo price in the bull weanlings was €4.77/kg and this was paid on a 300kg Limousin that sold for €1,430.

In the heifer section, the highest price was paid for a Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighing 340kg that also sold for €1,430 (€4.21/kg).

Exporters were still active here but there was more farmer buyers involved in the heifer sale compared to the bulls.

Afterwards, mart manager, Keith Mullaney was very happy with how the sale went

“Trade was very hot from the word go and it got better got as went up as it went along.

"If I had that much more weanlings, I would have sold them too. Anything that was a very good U grade calf went well past €4/kg and most of the rest were over €3.50/kg, even heavy bulls were making that."

The R grading animal is coming into good money too so those farmers are being rewarded.

The bull beef men found it very hard to compete against exporters when it came for the heavier weanlings. Heifer trade is always that bit behind but this enabled farmers to compete and they bought a good few.

For January, it was never heard of in Skibbereen to have 300 weanlings and 450 cattle. It shows that good prices will draw cattle out. Given the demand for them this week, we’ve another weanling sale planned for next month.

In Pictures

This April 2024-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 397kg and sold for €1,420 (€3.58/kg).

This June 2024-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 340kg and sold for €1,190 (€3.50/kg).

This June 2024-born Simmental-cross bull with a CBV of €248 weighed 360kg and sold for €1,530 (€4.25/kg).

This May 2024-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 300kg and sold for €1,430 (€4.77/kg).

This April 2024-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 370kg and sold for €1,500 (€4.05/kg).

This April 2024-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 395kg and sold for €1,510 (€3.82/kg).

This January 2024-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 342kg and sold for €1,370 (€4.01/kg).

This April 2024-born Charolais-cross heifer weighed 360kg and sold for €1,270 (€3.53/kg).

This May 2024-born Belgian Blue-cross heifer weighed 340kg and sold for €1,430 (€4.21/kg).

This May 2024-born Limousin-cross heifer weighed 315kg and sold for €1,000 (€3.18/kg).

This April 2024-born Charolais-cross heifer weighed 370kg and sold for €1,200 (€3.24/kg).

This April 2024-born Simmental-cross heifer weighed 350kg and sold for €1,140 (3.26/kg).

This April 2024-born Limousin-cross heifer weighed 345kg and sold for €1,250 (€3.62/kg).

These March 2024-born Charolais-cross bulls weighed 430kg and sold for €1,520 (€3.54/kg).

This March 2024-born Charolais-cross bull weighed 440kg and sold for €1,500 (€3.41/kg).

These April 2024-born Salers-cross bulls weighed 357kg and sold for €1,300 (€3.64/kg).