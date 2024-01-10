Details of the Certified Irish Angus producer premium have been announced.

The Certified Irish Angus producer group has announced details of its off-season bonus for 2024.

This year, an off-season bonus of 25c/kg will be available on all pre-booked Aberdeen Angus cattle at all Kepak and ABP factories. In order to avail of the bonus, cattle must be booked with the group by Monday 22 January.

The bonus will be available on all eligible cattle slaughtered between Monday 1 April and Friday 7 June.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal general manager of Certified Irish Angus, Charlie Smith said: “It’s important that farmers book in their cattle with the group by 22 January to guarantee this year’s bonus. If cattle aren’t booked in, we can’t pay the bonus.”