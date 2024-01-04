A packed ringside in Carrigallen Mart in Co Leitrim watch one of Herbie Griffiths' in-calf heifers being sold for the top price of the sale at €6,100 at a special sale of in-calf heifers held in the mart over the Christmas holiday period. \ Trish Kennedy

Prices for top-quality weanling bulls weighing 300kg to 400kg jumped by almost €120/head last year, exclusive Irish Farmers Journal analysis of MartBids data shows.

Limousin bull weanlings experienced the biggest price lift, rising by €178/head between 2022 and 2023. The breed with the highest average price was Belgian Blue at €4.05/kg for 400kg to 450kg weanlings. This was up 53c/kg or €225/head on the previous year’s prices.

Belgian Blue weanlings commanded the top prices paid per kilo in almost all weight categories in both bull and heifer weanling sections.

The analysis also shows that Limousin- and Charolais-sired weanlings dominate the market, accounting for over 70% of weanlings sold.

Current indications are that the 2024 weanling export trade will build on the positive momentum gained in 2023, with big demand from European and middle eastern markets for Irish weanlings.