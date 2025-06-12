Trade is on fire for weanlings as exporters go head to head. \ Odhran Ducie

Some of Ireland’s leading livestock exporters are going to war with each other as demand for Irish weanlings reaches record levels on the continent.

Sparks flew in a number of marts this week as exporters clashed and drove the price of weanlings to record prices. Two exporters fought it out for one lot of seven 398kg Belgian Blue weanlings in Castlerea mart, last Thursday. After furious bidding, the hammer dropped at €3,370/head (€8.47/kg) or €23,590 for the lot.

European customers, already reeling from bluetongue movement restrictions, are said to have issued instructions to Irish exporters to ramp up Irish cattle purchases.

This is due to fears of an Irish outbreak in summer/autumn 2025, the highest risk period for midge activity and bluetongue disease spread.

Ireland is the only country in northwestern Europe free of bluetongue.

Exclusive Irish Farmers Journal MartBids analysis shows top quality 300-400kg weanling bull prices for March, April and May 2025 are up €448/head on 2024 prices or €1.28/kg, driven by exporter demand.

Weanling heifers have seen a similar increase of €437/head in 12 months.

Top-end weanlings have regularly been hitting €6-€7/kg and higher in recent weeks. Weanling exports are currently running 66% or 8,500 weanlings ahead of the 2024 number and look set to double in 2025.