Factories have moved to apply some pressure to the beef trade this week, with a general talking down of the trade in factory circles.

Prices being paid haven’t changed in the main, with bullocks being paid out at a base price of €5.10/kg to €5.15/kg, while heifers are working off a base price of €5.15/kg to €5.20/kg.

The cow trade has eased back a little with some marts reporting less activity this week from factory agents for cows.

Good R-grading suckler cows are still being quoted at €4.50/kg to €4.60/kg.

The same pressure is being applied in Northern Ireland with quotes back 4p/kg this week. U grading bullocks and heifers are being quoted at 484p/kg to 488p/kg (€6 to €6.05/kg) for in-spec cattle.