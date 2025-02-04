Under 24-month bulls are still working off €6.40/kg to €6.50/kg for U grading bulls and higher where larger numbers are involved. \ Donal O' Leary

Factory agents took to the marts at the weekend to try to shore up supplies for this week’s shortened four-day kill.

Prices of the equivalent of close to €7/kg deadweight are currently being paid for finished cattle in marts, with agents going above the odds to fill factory lairages.

Bullocks are working off base prices of €6.00/kg to €6.10/kg, while heifers are coming in at €6.10/kg to €6.20/kg.

Flat prices of as high as €6.60/kg are on the table for in-spec Aberdeen Angus heifers, with more going to bigger customers and regular suppliers.

Cows

Top-quality cows are coming in close to prime beef prices with some marts reporting a higher price being paid for young cows than prime heifers in the last few days.

O+ suckler cows are generally working off €5.40/kg to €5.50/kg, while O grading dairy cows are being bought at €5.30/kg to €5.40/kg, depending on the factory.

R grading cows are being quoted at €5.60/kg to €5.70/kg and higher money is available where numbers are involved.

P+3 cows are working off €5.20/kg to €5.30/kg, depending on weight, age and flesh.

Well-fleshed U grading cows continue to command top prices of €5.90/kg to €6.00/kg and over for young, fleshed heavy cows.

Factory agents are paying the equivalent of €6/kg deadweight and over it in marts to secure top-quality fleshed cows.

Bulls

Under-24-month bulls are still working off €6.40/kg to €6.50/kg for U grading bulls and higher where larger numbers are involved.

Flat prices of €6.40/kg and over it are on the table where big numbers are involved. R grading bulls are coming in at €6.10/kg to €6.20/kg, while O grading bulls are being bought at €5.90/kg to €6.00/kg.

Under-16-month bulls are working off a base price of €5.90/kg before any QA bonus or grid payments are added.