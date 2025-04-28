Calves in Bandon Mart being moved by drover Charles Fehily.

Calf numbers at this last April calf sale of 2025 were similar to the same time last year, with just shy of 1,600 calves going through the ring in Bandon Mart.

Prices remain a world away from 2024 levels and there was a notable bite in prices for heavier calves, especially those over 80kg and getting close to weaning and grass.

This resulted in a good share of Angus- and Hereford-cross calves or close to it selling for between €580 and €660. That included a share of those closer to 70kg too and some weaned Angus-crosses weighing 106kg sold for €700.

There was even an odd lighter calf that broke into those prices, with €660 paid for an 80kg Hereford-cross.

Top price

Most Belgian Blue-crosses weighing over 75kg tended to hit into those bigger prices too and a top of €800 was paid for 90kg Blues.

Demand for heavier calves wasn’t confined to beef-crosses either. A share of Friesian bulls were making from €350 to €460. A selection of pedigree Friesian heifer calves sold from €340 to €440.

Just because there was a traditional beef breed sire on the card didn’t mean a calf hit into the sky-high price range.

Angus- and Hereford calves even over 70kg could be bought for closer to €400 too.

A range of €250 to €420 was the going rate for a lot of the lighter calves and some were making below €200 too. In general, these were from herds with Jersey- or Friesian-cross genetics.

Traditional beef breed crosses continue to be the most popular calves on offer and they made up over three quarters of the 1,593 calves in Bandon this week. Of these, Angus-crosses accounted for 54% and Herefords 22%.

In pictures

These five-week-old Hereford-cross heifers weighed 85kg and sold for €490.

These seven-week-old Limousin-cross bulls weighed 51kg and sold for €220.

These five-week-old Hereford-cross heifers weighed 56kg and sold for €285.

These seven-week-old Friesian bulls weighed 54kg and sold for €235.

This six-week-old Friesian bull weighed 55kg and sold for €160.

This six-week-old Angus-cross bull weighed 75kg and sold for €580.

This five-week-old Charolais-cross bull calf weighed 75kg and sold for €580.

These six-week-old Angus-cross heifers weighed 61kg and sold for €340.

These six-week-old Angus-cross heifers weighed 73kg and sold for €460.

These six-week-old Angus-cross bulls weighed 65kg and sold for €430.

This seven-week-old Belgian Blue-cross bull calf weighed 80kg and sold for €600.

These one-month-old Angus-cross bull calves weighed 70kg and sold for €530.

This six-week-old Hereford-cross heifer weighed 65kg and sold for €280.

This seven-week-old Hereford-cross bull calf weighed 95kg and sold for €650.

This six-week-old Angus-cross heifer calf weighed 65kg and sold for €300.

This one-month-old Belgian Blue-cross bull weighed 85kg and sold for €705.

This five-week-old Hereford-cross bull weighed 80kg and sold for €595.

These one-month-old Angus-cross bull calves weighed 8-kg and sold for €625.

This five-week-old Friesian bull weighed 85kg and sold for €420.

This three-week-old Belgian Blue-cross bull weighed 100kg and sold for €685.