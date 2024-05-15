This Charolais bullock, born August 2023 and weighing 304kg, sold for £1,080.

Weanlings and light to mid-weight cattle were a flying trade at the weekly sale in Enniskillen Mart last Thursday, with buyers in competitive mood for grazing stores.

Continental breeds were met with strong buying interest, particularly Charolais cross animals, although a good show of Limousin animals were also an easy sell.

Plainer cattle were selling, but prices were well back from the top end of the market and weight for age also impacted on prices.

Weanling bullocks sold to a top price of £1,490 for a 445kg Charolais animal with the main run of good quality male cattle returning prices above £1,000.

Buyers were most active on steers over bulls and this was reflected in prices paid, although few heavy lots were uncastrated.

Other standout prices saw bullocks over 400kg making £1,380 for a 442kg Charolais bred animal, while Limousin bullocks in this weight range topped £1,350.

A big run of bullocks from 350kg to 400kg were a super trade with £1,390 paid for a 396kg Charolais and £1,380 paid for 352kg.

Limousin types sold to £1,370 for a 379kg lot, while the main run of good quality bullocks within this weight range ran from £1,100 to £1,280.

Bullocks weighing 300kg to 350kg were also a sharp trade with prices of £1,240 for a 316kg Charolais, followed by £1,210 for a 339kg lot and again for a 312kg animal with plenty of animals selling north of £1200. Bullocks under 300kg made as far as £1,180 for a 286kg Charolais.

Heifers

Heifers topped £1,150 for a 382kg Charolais with £1,120 paid on a 349kg animal of similar breeding.

Most animals forwarded were in the 350kg to 400kg weight range with good quality Charolais and Limousin cross animals crossing £1,000 regularly.

Lighter heifers closer to the 300kg mark also sold above £1,000 with the main run of prices commonly paid between £900 and £1,000.

This Charolais bullock, born October 2023 and weighing 298kg, sold for £1,080.

This Limousin bullock, born April 2023 and weighing 372kg, sold for £1,170.

This Charolais bullock, born November 2023 and weighing 312kg, sold for £1,090.

This Limousin bullock, born May 2023 and weighing 328kg, sold for £1,100.

This Charolais heifer, born May 2023 and weighing 368kg, sold for £1,100.

This Charolais heifer, born May 2023 and weighing 362kg, sold for £1,050.

This Charolais bullock, born July 2023 and weighing 335kg, sold for £1,060.

This Charolais bullock, born July 2023 and weighing 366kg, sold for £1,320.

This Limousin bullock, born August 2023 and weighing 302kg, sold for £990.

This Charolais bullock, born May 2023 and weighing 445kg, sold for £1,490.

This Charolais bullock, born July 2023 and weighing 335kg, sold for £1,260.

