This quality Limousin-cross cow weighing 765kg and born 15/3/2016 sold for €1,740 (€2.27/kg).

The strong appetite for cull cows has been a particularly bright feature of the mart trade since sales resumed in 2024.

The brisk live trade with prices comparing favourably to deadweight returns is reported to be attracting more cows to the ring.

Castlerea Mart in Co Roscommon had in excess of 120 cows booked in for its general sale on Thursday last.

Inclement weather and tricky travelling conditions curtailed entries, but upwards of 80 cows still went under the hammer.

In the region of 85% of cows were of continental and traditional breeds and these recorded a fine average of €2.33/kg.

A handful of cow heifers topped prices paid in terms of price per kilo, with returns exceeding the €3/kg bracket and rising to €3.23/kg or €2,260 paid for a 700kg Belgian Blue-cross 2020-born cow.

General run

The general run of prices paid for excellent-quality or U grading type cows ranged from €2.40/kg to €2.65/kg.

The main run of cows were good O+ and R grading cows and prices here ranged in the main from €2.20/kg to €2.40/kg.

There was no shortage of demand for cows lacking flesh, with continental-bred cows with an average to poor cover of flesh selling from €1.77/kg to €2.10/kg.

This statement was also true for Friesian cows, with over a dozen on offer. The cows were small-framed cows with New Zealand Friesian and Jersey breeding in the mix.

Cows weighing 500kg to 550kg and possessing an average cover of flesh sold from €1.50/kg to €1.70/kg.

Lighter cows weighing 450kg to 490kg with an average cover of flesh sold from €1.25/kg to €1.38/kg, while small-framed cows with a poor cover of flesh sold from €1.10/kg to €1.20/kg on average, with buyers active for all types.

In pictures

This Limousin-cross cull cow with an average cover of flesh, weighing 575kg and born 15/03/2011 sold for €1,020 (€1.77/kg).

Weighing 810kg, this quality Charolais-cross cow born 7/11/2017 sold for €2,040 (€2.57/kg).

This Limousin-cross cow weighing 610kg and born 07/4/13 sold for €1,380 (€2.26/kg).

This Belgian Blue-cross cow weighing 635kg and born 5/2/18 sold for €1,460 (€2.30/kg).

This Jersey-cross cow born 19/02/2020 and weighing 490kg sold for €580 (€1.18/kg).

This Friesian-cross-Jersey cow weighing 460kg and born 13/2/20 sold for €570 (€1.24/kg).

This Friesian-cross cow weighing 475kg and born 18/01/21 sold for €710 (€1.49/kg).

This fleshed Limousin-cross cull cow weighing 730kg and born 19/05/2017 sold for €1,790 (€2.45/kg).

This March 2018-born Charolais-cross cow with a low cover of flesh and weighing 595kg sold for €1,260 (€2.12/kg).

This heavy Shorthorn cow weighing 800kg and born 15/01/2019 sold for €1,900 (€2.38/kg).

This Simmental-cross cow weighing 660kg and born 14/05/19 sold for €1,660 (€2.52/kg).

This Limousin-cross cow weighing 665kg and born 03/04/13 sold for €1,490 (€2.24/kg).

This Simmental-cross cow weighing 640kg and born 02/05/11 sold for €1,430 (€2.23/kg).

Weighing 665kg, this Limousin-cross cow born 24/01/18 sold for €1,440 (€2.17/kg).

This quality Limousin-cross cull cow weighing 680kg and born 26/05/14 sold for €1,810 (€2.66/kg).

This Aberdeen Angus-cross cow weighing 860kg and born 20/06/13 sold for €1,960 (€2.28/kg).

This Hereford-cross cow weighing 780kg and born 19/07/17 sold for €1,850 (€2.37/kg).