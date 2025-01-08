The country’s cattle people bid a fond farewell to one of the biggest names in the live export business, as Kevin Purcell Sr was laid to rest last week on 2 January in Clonoghill cemetery, Co Offaly. Kevin and his brothers were one of the largest exporters of cattle in the country – exporting animals to England, Europe and north Africa.
Kevin was a firm favourite around mart rings and mart canteens across the country. May he rest in peace.
