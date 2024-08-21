This November 2023-born Limousin-cross bull weighed 395kg and sold for €1,540 (€3.90/kg) at Ennis Mart's weanling show and sale on Tuesday last.

While it is early in the season yet, weanlings seem to be the talk of trade around mart rings, as supply seems to be failing to meet an insatiable demand from both farmers and exporters alike.

Generally speaking, early weanling sales bring higher-quality and heavier-type weanlings out to mart yards, with some later autumn calves and early spring calves being turned out for sale.

A greater degree of AI-bred calves appear to be hitting marts at the minute as well, which is bolstering average prices, but particularly in the top third of weanlings.

Autumn- or early spring-calving herds are generally housed indoors for breeding, with the result being a greater amount of AI usage and this, combined with a heavier type weanling, has seen bull beef finishers and exporters scramble over weanlings.

Top-quality bulls weighing 350kg and upwards are passing under auctioneers’ eyes at €3.50/kg to €4/kg with relative ease, as was seen in Ennis Mart this week, with a marked preference for heavier-type bulls.

Martbids analysis shows bull weanlings from 400kg to 450kg saw a 7c/kg increase on the week prior, with the top third of bulls selling to an average of €3.92/kg.

Even average-quality bulls of this weight are seeing a higher demand, with a 21c/kg lift this week to an average of €3.36/kg being paid for these types.

Lighter bulls closer to the 300kg mark and below are seeing slightly less bite from buyers, especially for plain types.

High-end bulls of this weight are still being sought by some bull beef buyers and exporters, but to a lesser extent than their heavier counterparts.

Average-quality bulls weighing 300kg to 400kg are trading at €2.81/kg and while there is a significant price differential on the week prior, it is worth remembering that numbers are still low, while several special sales last week aided in boosting average prices across the board.

Heifers

Marts are reporting lesser bite for heifer weanlings, although numbers are again low in this regard, while it is still early in the season.

Heifers in the top third quality-wise saw a lift in price this week of 12c/kg, with an average price of €3.46/kg being paid.

High-end weanlings are seeing insatiable demand (see Gort Mart sale report) with a mix of northern, farmer and special heifer producers paying north of €4/kg for quality types.

In the store and fat ring, trade is stable overall, with marginal increases and decreases on average prices on the week previous.

Finished cattle and forward, short-keep stores saw up to 7c/kg extra being paid this week, while a similar price was shaved off lighter stock.

Top-end bullocks between 500kg and 600kg sold for €3.10/kg, up 5c/kg on last week, while even poorer types in the bottom third saw a 6c/kg lift on last week to €2.35/kg.

Average quality heifers weighing 500kg to 600kg slipped 7c/kg this week to €2.76/kg of an average, while heavy heifers saw a small lift of 2c/kg to sell at €2.93/kg of an average.