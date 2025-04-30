This April 2024-born Limousin-cross heifer weighed 397kg and sold for €1,610 (€4.06/kg) in Corrin Mart this week. \ Donal O'Leary

Despite some negative sentiment regarding factory prices in the last fortnight, lower numbers of stock being presented at marts is helping to put a floor on price.

While factory agents are more coy in spending, with quotes having been cut again this week, they are still relatively anxious for cattle, both finished lots and forward stores for feedlots.

Speaking to mart managers this week, numbers are down significantly from this time last month, with some managers reporting numbers being back by one third on March levels.

This is hardly surprising as mart throughput was up 50,000 head in March, so eventually the well had to start running dry.

Grass buyers are still active around the rings for cattle, particularly lighter cattle and dairy-beef stock. These buyers are in a worse off position for spending money this spring, as they cashed out cattle in the back end of last year before prices took a real lift.

Martbids analysis

Taking a look at this week’s Martbids analysis table, trade is variable between weight classes and quality, with some taking a hit on last week while others have seen some marginal increases.

It’s been a positive week for lighter bullocks, but heavier types have seen some marginal slips in general.

Bullocks from 350kg to 400kg saw average-quality bullocks sell for €3.88/kg, up 10c/kg on last week, while the bottom third of cattle quality wise sold for €3.24/kg,up 8c/kg on last week.

Bullocks in the 400kg to 500kg weight bracket saw prices slip as low as 4c/kg on average for top-end lots, while there was a marginal increase of 2c/kg on lower quality types, which would encompass much of the dairy-beef stock that grass buyers are purchasing at the minute.

Heavier cattle took a hit this week, especially for top-quality lots, as we see bullocks of this type in the 500kg to 600kg and 600kg-plus bracket slip 11c/kg and 19c/kg respectively.

In the heifers, it too has been mixed, with no real sense as to what is dictating rises and falls.

Top-end heifers in 350kg to 400kg saw a 12c/kg bounce this week, with lower-quality lots at €3.30/kg this week seeing a 6c/kg slippage, while, at the other end, heavy heifers over 600kg saw the biggest price jump of 16c/kg, bringing them up to €3.55/kg.

Saying this, there is still a large gap between heavy heifers at the higher and lower end of quality, with a difference of 93c/kg, or €604.50 for a 650kg heifer, even with this 16c/kg rise for lesser types.

Weanling numbers are tight, with many of the larger marts reverting back to bi-weekly as opposed to weekly sales of weanlings now.

Top-end bulls of all weight classes are still broaching the €5/kg mark, bar for 450kg-plus calves who slipped 5c/kg this week to €4.95/kg.

Weanling heifers have for the most part held firm bar the 400kg to 450kg weight bracket, which saw prices fall between 10c and 24c/kg.

However, with numbers lower than a few weeks ago, a large batch of lesser type animals can affect averages considerably, so this should be noted.