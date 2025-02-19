When you mention Monaghan day to any farmer in Leitrim, they immediately associate the term with good cattle and Mohill mart in Co Leitrim.

The Monaghan day sales date back to fair times in Mohill where customers would come from far and near to buy store cattle.

Today Aurivo mart in Mohill continues that tradition with a number of special Monaghan day sales in February every year for bullocks, heifers, weanlings and dry cows.

Local farmers target these sales for their better stock and the special sales always attract a lot of customers.

Last Wednesday was the turn of the heifer weanlings and the trade didn’t disappoint.

It’s a proud part of the country for suckler stock with a lot of part-time farmers producing top quality weanlings. Top call of the day went to a June 2024-born Limousin heifer weighing 280kg and selling for €2,330.

The average price for the 314 heifers sold came in at €1,385/head or €4.05/kg with the best lots in the sale hitting over €5/kg on several occasions.

On Saturday 560 bullocks were sold to average €3.85/kg or €2,135 for 555kg. Mart manager Darragh Barden said: “We were blown away by the demand for stock with some a lot of customers for the top quality cattle”.

Mohill mart holds its annual sale of dry cows on Saturday 22 February.

This Belgian Blue cross heifer weighing 385kg sold for €1,820 (€4.73/kg). \ Gerry Faughnan

This Blonde D'Aquitaine Cross heifer weighing 280kg sold for €1,220 (€4.36/kg). \ Gerry Faughnan

This Limousin cross heifer weighing 340kg sold for €1,530 (€4.50/kg) \ Gerry Faughnan

This Limousin heifer weighed 300kg and sold for €1,100 (€3.67/kg).