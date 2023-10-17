Donegal Co-Op Livestock Mart held its annual autumn show and sale of bull and heifer weanlings last Friday in the south Donegal town.

Donegal is one of the counties where suckler cow numbers aren’t dropping as fast as other counties and quality is always to the fore in the Donegal area.

It is traditional suckler to weanling production country, with small farmers concentrating on quality over quantity when it comes to breeding weanlings.

Friday’s sale saw some of the best weanlings come froward for sale from the south Donegal area and mart manager Eimear McGuinness reported a super trade for top-end lots.

“We had a mixture of farmer buyers, exporters and bigger specialised finishers buying here on Friday with all type of stock meeting good demand. We had some exceptional prices paid for the show winners.

"It's great to see suckler farmers getting rewarded for producing high quality weanlings. They need it all.”

Watch the top 10 prices in the Irish Farmers Journal Martbids videos below:

This March 2023-born Belgian Blue heifer calf weighed 310kg and sold for €2,280 (€7.35/kg).

This April 2023-born Limousin bull calf weighed 346kg and sold for €1,900.

This January 2023-born Limousin heifer weighed 338kg and sold for €1,840 (€5.44/kg).

This March 2023-born Belgium Blue heifer weighed 338kg and sold for €1750 (€5.18/kg).

This March 2023-born Belgium Blue bull calf weighed 362kg and sold for €1,700 (€4.70/kg).

This January 2023-born Limousin bull weanling weighed 470kg and sold for €1,700 (€3.62/kg).

This November 2022 born Charolais bull weanling weighed 474kg and sold for €1,680 (€3.54/kg).

This January 2023-born Charolais bull weanling weighed 510kg and sold for €1,640 (€3.22/kg).

This January 2023-born Charolais bull weanling weighed 492kg and sold for €1,640 (€3.33/kg).

This August 2022-born Belgian Blue heifer weanling weighed 394kg and sold for €1,610 (€4.09/kg).