Almost 1,000 heifers went through the ring at Friday’s special fatstock show and sale of heifers at Roscrea Mart, Co Tipperary.

Such was the entry that mart manager Michael Harty had to take the decision to move the 500 cull cows booked into Friday’s sale to a Saturday sale.

The trade was electric all day, with heavy heifers in especially high demand. Heifers suitable for breeding also made some very big money, but it was factory agents and factory-aligned feeders that completed the most business of the day, with several rival factories in action both ringside and online.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Michael said: “We saw a great solid trade all day. The quality of the cattle was some of the best we have ever seen in Roscrea.

"There was a few in-calf heifer operators competing very strongly for heifers suitable to breed all day and factories were also very active for stock.

"We also had a good steady NI trade, with a few customers operating both ringside and online during the day."

Check out some of the top prices from the sale in the video below.

This March 2021-born Belgian Blue heifer weighed 860kg and sold for €4,550 (€5.29/kg).

This April 2022-born Belgian Blue heifer weighed 605kg and sold for €4,420 (€7.31/kg).

This March 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 980kg and sold for €3,860 (€3.94/kg).

This August 2021-born Limousin heifer weighed 640kg and sold for €3,600 (€5.63/kg).

This April 2022-born Limousin heifer weighed 645kg and sold for €3,420 (€5.30/kg).

This November 2021-born Limousin heifer weighed 610kg and sold for €3,400 (€5.57/kg).

This March 2022-born Belgian Blue heifer weighed 635kg and sold for €3,200 (€5.04/kg).

This April 2021-born Limousin heifer weighed 635kg and sold for €3,020 (€4.76/kg).

This September 2021-born Belgian Blue heifer (black heifer) weighed 645kg and sold for €2,950 (€4.57/kg).

This March 2021-born Charolais heifer weighed 780kg and sold for €2,900 (€3.72/kg).