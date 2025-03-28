Cattle originating from farms classified as controlled finishing units (CFUs) accounted for 27.5% of cattle slaughtered in February 2025.

The latest figures published by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine show that 42,000 head of cattle slaughtered in EU-approved slaughter plants were drafted from CFUs in February 2025.

This is 2,000 head higher than in February 2024 and is the highest recorded for the month of February.

There has been a sharp increase in recent years in the number of cattle being drafted from such farms with throughput rising from approximately 340,000 head in 2021 to 416,000 head in 2022 and 2023, before jumping again to 458,000 head in 2025.

This means that one in every four cattle slaughtered in 2024 originated from a CFU.

CFUs are differentiated by the fact that they are restricted under the bovine TB eradication programme and as such have to follow certain conditions.

Designated farms operate a specialised finishing system and do not deliberately possess any breeding animals.

All animals on the holding can only leave the farm for direct slaughter and, in the eyes of the Department, must pose a low risk to surrounding herds.

For example, boundaries must prevent any contact with neighbouring livestock with double fencing put in place.

TB testing must take place periodically, but herds are not eligible for TB compensation. CFUs can purchase animals without restriction and can purchase animals from herds with restricted movements.