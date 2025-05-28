Angus and Hereford crosses made up most of the calves on offer across the country, yet again accounting for 80% of all traded.

Calf numbers continue to run ahead of 2024 levels according to the Irish Farmers Journal calf price table.

Based on data from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) for calves under six weeks of age, the numbers are running 1,200 head over the same time last year. A challenging breeding season 12 months ago along with exceptionally hot prices are factors in this increase.

As well as younger calves, some mart managers have reported the appearance of more reared calves at marts as farmers look to take advantage of a buoyant trade. Demand from Europe can be seen at ringsides across the country as shippers are much more prominent and farmer buyers have dwindled since early May.

Angus and Hereford-cross calves continue to dominate the marketplace, accounting for 80% of all calves traded. Following a number of weeks of price rises, prices for them have steadied. Angus-cross bulls averaged €451/head, up €9/head on last week while Hereford-cross bulls made €463/head, up €1/head. Frieisan bulls made €280/head with heifers selling for €275/head.