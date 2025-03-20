There was a good turnout at Delvin Mart's calf sale on Thursday last. \ Justin Lynch

Increases in the percentage of beef-cross calves and issues with ferry capacity are all factors at play as calf prices eased compared to the previous week, according to the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) calf price database.

Traditional beef breed crosses made up 53% of calves sold in marts over the last week.

Angus-crosses made up most of these and prices for them were back anywhere from €15/head to €27/head compared to the previous week.

Hereford-crosses fared slightly better with older calves marginally back and prices for younger bulls and heifers were up €10/head to €15/head over the last seven days.

Friesian bulls made up 30% of all calves and prices for them were back this week, but remain well ahead of 2024 levels.

Those aged from three to six weeks of age were back by €32/head to €152/head compared to last week, while prices for younger Friesian bulls from 10 to 20 days old fell €12/head to €152.

Mart data

ICBF data from marts also shows that buyers are paying more for calves with a higher commercial beef value (CBV).

For the first week of March, traditional beef-bred (Angus, Hereford and Shorthorn) bull calves aged from three to six weeks of age and ranked in the top third of CBV were €43/head more expensive than calves in the bottom third.

The top third of dairy bull calves the same age sold for an average of €191/head, €24/head dearer than the bottom third €167/head, the data shows this week.