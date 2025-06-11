Letters have issued to cattle farmers operating under controlled finishing unit (CFU) status reiterating the TB rules these herd owners must abide by in order to maintain this status.

Regional veterinary office (RVO) staff are to conduct inspections on CFUs to ensure the increased TB control requirements are met across the approximately 450 CFUs.

Last year, there were 663 non-CFU restricted herds that bordered these operators.

Reactors identified in CFUs must be slaughtered within 30 days of testing positive but can be kept with other cattle due for slaughter within the same 30 day window.

Sheds must be thoroughly cleaned and disinfected each year when cattle are turned out or between batches that are being brought in for finishing and cattle must be fenced out of badger setts and watercourses.

Measures must be put in place to prevent badgers from accessing sheds and feed storage areas.

All water supplies must be piped with water troughs kept a minimum of 0.8m off the ground and feed troughs must be 1m off the ground. The feeding of concentrates in pasture is not permitted for CFUs.

ER37 permits which allow cattle to be brought into CFUs may be cancelled due to changes in the disease situation or a change in enterprise type.

Slurry must be spread with LESS equipment, farmyard manure and slurry must be stored for at least two months before being spread or moved off the holding and slurry cannot be spread on ground that will be grazed within the following four weeks.