Elphin Mart in County Roscommon has cancelled the sale of cattle and sheep on Monday evening 9 December.
Power outages in the area caused by storm Darragh have yet to be rectified, with the adverse weather also knocking out phone and internet lines.
Wednesday’s cattle sale has also been cancelled. The mart will hold its last sale of the year on Monday evening 17 December.
Elphin Mart in County Roscommon has cancelled the sale of cattle and sheep on Monday evening 9 December.
Power outages in the area caused by storm Darragh have yet to be rectified, with the adverse weather also knocking out phone and internet lines.
Wednesday’s cattle sale has also been cancelled. The mart will hold its last sale of the year on Monday evening 17 December.
SHARING OPTIONS: